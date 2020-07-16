Watch NICKELBACK Perform Quarantine Version Of 'Rockstar'

NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger and guitarist Ryan Peake recently performed "Rockstar" in socially distanced fashion for a live video which has now been uploaded to the band's YouTube channel. You can check it out below.

As previously reported, NICKELBACK drummer Daniel Adair is recovering from recent surgery for radial tunnel syndrome, a condition in which the radial nerve is pinched when passing through a tunnel near the elbow.

Adair revealed the news about the surgery on May 8, writing: "Over the past several years I have been experiencing increased difficulty with control in my right hand on the drums. After seeing many teachers/specialists and physicians, one of them finally diagnosed the cause."

He added: "Luckily I got minor surgery right before the Covid outbreak happened. They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breath again. I've healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It's very exciting though, it's amazing what one nerve can change. So, personally it's a great time for me to be in isolation and get my chops together."

Peake said in April that a documentary on NICKELBACK — which has been in the works for at least a couple of years — is "very close to being released."

Before the pandemic hit, NICKELBACK was supposed to hit the road this summer to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the "All The Right Reasons" album. The tour has since been canceled.

