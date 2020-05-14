Watch NICKELBACK Perform Quarantine Version Of 'How You Remind Me'

NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger and guitarist Ryan Peake recently performed "How You Remind Me" in socially distanced fashion for a live video which has now been uploaded to the band's YouTube channel. You can check it out below.

Asked by SOCAN how he wrote something as "crazy catchy" as "How You Remind Me", Kroeger said: "Get lucky. Stars align. That song is such a monster. It's taken on its own entity — it really has — and I'm just lucky to be associated with it.

"People say all the time, they're always asking me, 'Do you get sick of playing the hits?' or whatever," he continued. "And I always say, when I play the first note and everybody starts singing along at the top of their lungs… How could you be…? No. Not even close. It's the most wonderful thing. I wrote a song that everybody wants to sing along to, and it's just amazing, and I'm so grateful. I'm grateful to the song, and I speak of it as that — it's an entity. And it's done so many wonderful things for me. Not having to eat Kraft Dinner for the rest of my life — unless you choose to, which I often do — is amazing."

As previously reported, NICKELBACK drummer Daniel Adair is recovering from recent surgery for radial tunnel syndrome, a condition in which the radial nerve is pinched when passing through a tunnel near the elbow.

Adair revealed the news about the surgery on Friday (May 8), writing: "Over the past several years I have been experiencing increased difficulty with control in my right hand on the drums. After seeing many teachers/specialists and physicians, one of them finally diagnosed the cause."

He added: "Luckily I got minor surgery right before the Covid outbreak happened. They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breath again. I've healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It's very exciting though, it's amazing what one nerve can change. So, personally it's a great time for me to be in isolation and get my chops together."

Peake said last month that a documentary on NICKELBACK — which has been in the works for at least a couple of years — is "very close to being released."

Before the pandemic hit, NICKELBACK was supposed to hit the road this summer to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the "All The Right Reasons" album.

