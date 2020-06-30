Watch New Trailer For SUZI QUATRO Documentary 'Suzi Q'

The official Suzi Quatro documentary feature "Suzi Q", which charts the 54-year career of the pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, is set to receive a one-night-only virtual premiere on July 1 via Altavod.

A brand new trailer for "Suzi Q", courtesy of Gibson TV, can be seen below.

"Suzi Q" is the definitive, unexpurgated story of the girl from Detroit City who redefined the role and image of women in rock 'n' roll when she broke through around the world in 1973. Singer, songwriter, bass player, author, actress, radio presenter, poet, still touring and recording music — there is only one Suzi Q.

From Australian filmmakers Liam Firmager and Tait Brady, "Suzi Q" features Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, Deborah Harry (BLONDIE), Joan Jett, Cherie Currie (THE RUNAWAYS), Tina Weymouth (TALKING HEADS), Donita Sparks (L7), Henry Winkler ("Happy Days"), Kathy Valentine (THE GO-GO'S), KT Tunstall, members of the Quatro family, and many more.

"Suzi Q" positions Suzi as the trailblazer and inspiration for a generation of women who were to follow after her in the next decade, but whose trailblazing status was not sufficiently recognized by the music industry and contemporary audiences, especially in North America. "Suzi Q" reminds contemporary audiences of her pioneering influence, white-hot talent and string of incandescent rock hits, like "Can The Can", "48 Crash" and "Daytona Demon" that were the vehicle for her explosion of gender stereotypes in rock n roll, rewriting the rule book for the expected image of women in rock music and reaching millions of people worldwide in the process.

Brady says: "Over the four-plus years making the film, the idea that Suzi's status had been forgotten in the USA slowly dawned on us — because in the rest of the world everyone knows that she is the first and one of the most important trailblazers in rock 'n' roll! And that then influenced the direction the film took — it became our mission to redress history. Getting the film out to American audiences ultimately became our major goal, so Liam and I are thrilled that Utopia are taking it out in the U.S. In the U.K., Europe and Australia, the film is a celebration — for North America the film should play like a rediscovery story."

