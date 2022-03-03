Watch: NEIL PEART's Wife Announces First-Ever Recipient Of 'Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship'

In memory of RUSH drummer Neil Peart, with the support of his family, Modern Drummer has announced Maxx Rinkus as the first recipient of the annual "Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship".

The scholarship, originally announced at the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival by Peart's wife Carrie Nutall-Peart, provides the recipient with 52 weeks of free drum lessons from world-class drum instructor Dom Famularo, along with a one-year subscription to Modern Drummer All Access, plus a selection of classic RUSH album releases from Universal Music Enterprises.

In the video below, Maxx is presented with the scholarship by Nuttall-Peart, Modern Drummer CEO David Frangioni, educator Dom Famularo and Dennis Wolfe of Universal Music.

Said Carrie: "Education was a big thing for Neil — he did his educational videos — and I know that this particular award, out of a lot of other things, would mean such a great deal to him because he truly believed in passing on his knowledge and helping young people learn. It warms my heart and touches me because I know that he would love the fact that we're doing this."

Peart died on January 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing three days later, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

