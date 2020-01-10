Watch MY DYING BRIDE's Music Video For 'Your Broken Shore'

British doom metal veterans MY DYING BRIDE will release their new studio album, "The Ghost Of Orion", on March 6 via Nuclear Blast.

The new MY DYING BRIDE record features a more accessible style compared to some of the band's past, highly technical releases. "The Ghost Of Orion" features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too, from death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing. The LP will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail. And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Lindy-Fay Hella (WARDRUNA) adds an ethereal beauty to the album. Adding his particular style of drumming this time round is Jeff Singer, whose percussion exploits have elevated the band's rhythm section to another level aided by the effortlessly stylish Lena Abe on bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a compelling and often disturbing performance with his own particular style of vocals offering sincere eulogies along with the visceral carnage of a soul in pain, with poetic lyrics of a quality not often seen in this genre.

The official music video for the first single from "The Ghost Of Orion", a song called "Your Broken Shore", can be seen below.

Stainthorpe stated about "Your Broken Shore": "The first song from MY DYING BRIDE for five years comes laced with passion, power and their unyielding desire to create the most thoughtful and heavy music possible. 'Your Broken Shore' is recognizably theirs despite an evolution spanning 30 years, it’s new and fresh but with unmistakable provenance and production surpassing anything they have previously released. This track represents just a taster of things to come as the new LP 'The Ghost Of Orion' is upon the horizon containing seven further compositions of deliciously crushing gothic doom/death metal."

The cover artwork for "The Ghost Of Orion" was created by artist Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM).

