Watch MICHAEL SCHENKER Perform UFO Classics With RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO In Wolverhampton

Fan-filmed video footage of MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP's October 30 concert at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, Untied Kingdom as part of his 50th-anniversary "Immortal" tour can be seen below.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Ascension (MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST)

02. Cry For The Nations

03. Doctor Doctor (UFO cover)

04. Sleeping With The Lights On (MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST)

05. Assault Attack

06. We Are The Voice (MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST)

07. Looking For Love

08. Warrior (MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST)

09. Into The Arena

10. Red Sky

11. In Search Of The Peace Of Mind (SCORPIONS cover)

12. Lights Out (UFO cover)

13. After The Rain

14. Armed And Ready

15. Sail The Darkness

16. Rock You To The Ground

17. Drilled To Kill

18. Rock Bottom (UFO cover)

19. Shoot Shoot (UFO cover)

20. Let It Roll (UFO cover)

21. Natural Thing (UFO cover)

22. Too Hot To Handle (UFO cover)

23. Only You Can Rock Me (UFO cover)

Earlier this year, Michael Schenker released a new MSG (MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) album, "Immortal", via Nuclear Blast. The LP was predominantly recorded at the Kidroom Studio in Germany, with Michael's longtime partner Michael Voss, who co-produced the album and also sings on two tracks.

"Immortal" continues the tradition of the previous two MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST records "Resurrection" and "Revelation" and features a big list of friends and guests. The album's main vocalist is the Chilean-born talent Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW), along with Michael Voss (MAD MAX), Scheepers and Joe Lynn Turner (ex-DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) singing on two tracks each. Besides Michael Schenker himself, the album was recorded with Steve Mann (keyboards), Barry Sparks (bass, DOKKEN), as well as the three drummers, Bodo Schopf, Simon Philipps (ex-TOTO) and Brian Tichy (ex-WHITESNAKE). The latest addition to the record was keyboard player Derek Sherinian (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER), who plays on the album's opening track, featuring German power machine Ralf Scheepers on vocals.

In a recent interview with Dead Rhetoric, Schenker stated about Romero: "He can sing like anybody, and that's why I think Ritchie Blackmore wanted him [for RAINBOW]. He can sing like Joe Lynn Turner, Graham Bonnet, Ronnie James Dio. [Romero] will be the right person for me [for the 50th-anniversary tour]. Ronnie will be the main singer, to be the perfect person for the 50th anniversary of Michael Schenker live."

