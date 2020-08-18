Watch METALLICA's Entire Performance At Last 'Big Four' Concert In Bronx, New York

METALLICA has posted another video as part of its new concert series, "#MetallicaMondays", where the band is streaming a complete live show for fans on the group's YouTube channel and on Facebook every week. The latest concert to be shared was recorded on September 14, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and was the last "Big Four" event featuring METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX.

Featured songs:

00:03:45 Lars Ulrich Intro

00:09:15 Creeping Death

00:15:19 For Whom the Bell Tolls

00:20:00 Fuel

00:24:17 Ride the Lightning

00:30:43 Kirk Hammett Solo I

00:32:00 Fade to Black

00:40:02 Cyanide

00:46:31 All Nightmare Long

00:56:09 Sad But True

01:01:30 Robert Trujillo Solo

01:02:35 Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

01:09:16 Orion

01:17:40 One

01:25:40 Master Of Puppets

01:33:50 Blackened

01:40:16 Kirk Hammett Solo II

01:42:00 Nothing Else Matters

01:47:53 Enter Sandman

Encore:

01:56:35 Overkill (featuring Kerry King, Dave Lombardo, Gary

Holt, David Ellefson, Chris Broderick, Shawn Drover, Scott Ian, Rob

Caggiano, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Joey Belladonna)

02:05:40 Battery

02:12:00 Seek And Destroy

The so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — played together for the first time in history on June 16, 2010 in front of 81,000 fans at the Sonisphere festival at Bemowo Airport in Warsaw, Poland and shared a bill again for six more shows as part of the Sonisphere series that same year. They reunited again for several dates in 2011, including the last "Big Four" concert, which was held on September 14, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Since then, METALLICA, SLAYER and ANTHRAX have played a number of shows together, including the 2013 Soundwave festival in Australia. They also performed at the 2014 Heavy MTL festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The "Big Four" touring rock festival was immortalized on the "The Big Four: Live From Sofia, Bulgaria" DVD, containing footage of the June 22, 2010 Sonisphere cinecast from the Sofia, Bulgaria stop of the trek.

In a 2018 interview with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, Dave Mustaine was asked if MEGADETH and the other bands would be interested in playing more "Big Four" shows before SLAYER finally pulled the plug on its touring career.

"I think if you asked the three of us [MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX] that our camps would probably say yes," he responded. "If ANTHRAX, SLAYER and MEGADETH all wanna do it, and METALLICA doesn't, then what do we do? The 'Big Three'? I'm sure that a lot of people would like to see that, and that may be what it is. You know, you may end up having it be the 'Big Three' plus No. 5, if we have EXODUS play with it.

"But it's not about just doing concerts for the sake of concerts — it was about the movement, it was about what we did together as a group," Mustaine continued. "And excluding ANTHRAX, we were all like neighbors almost, 'cause we all lived so close; it was just a half hour to an hour at the most between each other's houses on the freeway.

"So I think it would be great to do more 'Big Four' stuff. [We could] do one in Japan, do one in South America — we never did one in South America, we haven't done one in Asia. Give the people an opportunity to see it before it goes away forever."

Asked by Trunk if there was a highlight moment for him at any of the previous "Big Four" shows that made the experience "extra special," Mustaine said: "Not really. They all had significance to it. I think that the playing at the end was fun too. But I think it always kind of soured to me when you watch [METALLICA guitarist] Kirk Hammett say on the DVD ['The Big Four: Live From Sofia, Bulgaria'], when they're praying, and he says that 'we're the Big One.' That just kind of shows you how the mentality was there — that it really wasn't the 'Big Four'; it was METALLICA and then the three of us."

Mustaine added: "I would love to see it done in a way where we all got treated fairly and we all played together, same amount of time, same kind of stage situation, but I don't think that's gonna happen. And it's cool, because SLAYER's gonna down in history, and they don't need the 'Big Four' to make them any more legendary than they already are. Nor do I."

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett said in a 2017 interview that he believed that the "Big Four" bands would come together again. He explained: "I see those shows as kind of like a celebration — a real celebration of each other, and a real celebration of the music that we all make, and a real celebration of the audience embracing [what] we've done. And why not have more of that?"

Seven years ago, SLAYER frontman Tom Araya said that the only thing that was standing in the way of further "Big Four" shows was "the politics of character in one particular band," with some fans speculating that he was talking about Mustaine and MEGADETH.

In his autobiography, "Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir", Mustaine addressed the issue of where his band fit in the "Big Four" order. According to The New York Times, he assured the reader that he was not offended by being put behind SLAYER. But he added an interior monologue: "O.K., we'll play ahead of you guys on this trip, and God willing we'll do it again sometime in the near future and we can flip things around."

