Watch METALLICA's Entire Performance At Iconic Slane Castle In Ireland

METALLICA has launched a new concert series, "#MetallicaMondays", where the band will stream the complete video of a METALLICA live show for fans on the group's YouTube channel and on Facebook every week. The first concert to be shared was recorded on June 8, 2019 at the iconic venue Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland and can be seen below.

During the Slane set, METALLICA dedicated its cover version of "Whiskey In The Jar" to Phil Lynott.

"Whiskey In The Jar" is one of the most widely performed traditional Irish songs and has been recorded by numerous artists since the 1950s.

METALLICA first covered "Whiskey In The Jar" in 1998, reportedly inspired by THIN LIZZY's 1973 version.

In 2000, METALLICA received a Grammy in the "Best Hard Rock Performance" category for its rendition of the song.

After the Slane concert, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield posted a photo on Instagram of him and the statue of Lynott in Dublin. "Much respect and love to my favorite songwriter, Mr. Phil Lynott," James wrote in an accompanying caption.

METALLICA concert at Slane marked the band's first appearance in Ireland since it played in Belfast in 2010 and Dublin in 2009. The legendary heavy metal act was unable to play in the country during the indoor leg of the "WorldWired" tour in 2018 because of the size of its stage show.

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

Hetfield made his first major public appearance since entering rehab on January 30, when an exhibit featuring 10 of his classic custom cars opened at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

On Monday, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at three Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona and Sonic Temple in Columbus.

