Watch METALLICA's Entire 2000 Concert In Dallas

METALLICA has posted another video as part of its new concert series, "#MetallicaMondays", where the band is streaming a complete live show for fans on the group's YouTube channel and on Facebook every week. The latest concert to be shared was recorded exactly 20 years ago, on frontman James Hetfield's 37th birthday, on August 3, 2000 at Starplex Amphitheater in Dallas, Texas.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Creeping Death

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Seek And Destroy

04. Fade To Black

05. Fuel

06. Sad But True

07. No Leaf Clover

08. King Nothing

09. Mastertarium

10. Battery

Encore 1:

11. Nothing Else Matters

12. I Disapper

13. One

Encore 2:

14. Turn The Page (Bob Seger cover)

15. Enter Sandman

Encore 3:

16. Last Caress (MISFITS cover)

17. So What (ANTI-NOWHERE LEAGUE cover)

18. Die, Die My Darling

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

Hetfield made his first major public appearance since entering rehab on January 30, when an exhibit featuring 10 of his classic custom cars opened at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at five Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May, September and October have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento.

Guitarist Kirk Hammett told The Pulse Of Radio not long ago that METALLICA has to be in better than average shape to play its music live. "There's a physicality to our music that we cannot ignore, so we just kind of have to keep ourselves in a certain sort of physical sort of state where that we can't let ourselves get to a point where we can't play these songs," he said. "That's just not allowed. When we write this music, we have to make sure that we can play it and play it when we need to play it."

