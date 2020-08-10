Watch METALLICA Perform In Munich During 'St. Anger' Tour

METALLICA has posted another video as part of its new concert series, "#MetallicaMondays", where the band is streaming a complete live show for fans on the group's YouTube channel and on Facebook every week. The latest concert to be shared was recorded on June 13, 2004 at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Blackened

02. Fuel

03. For Whom The Bell Tolls

04. Fade To Black

05. Frantic

06. The Memory Remains

07. Wherever I May Roam

08. St. Anger

09. Sad But True

10. Creeping Death

11. Damage, Inc.

Encore:

12. Harvester Of Sorrow

13. Nothing Else Matters

14. Master Of Puppets

15. One

16. Enter Sandman

Encore 2:

17. Dyers Eve

18. Seek & Destroy

Earlier today, METALLICA confirmed its return to the stage for the first time since the September 2019 "S&M²" concerts that opened Chase Center in San Francisco. METALLICA will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by METALLICA's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible. The concert, the band's first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near-four-decade career and provide METALLICA fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

In early May, the four members of METALLICA overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Blackened", with each member separated in his own home. The split-screen video was posted to the band's social media channels.

Back in April, drummer Lars Ulrich revealed in an online chat that the band could get together to write and record a new album while in quarantine.

METALLICA has been largely out of the public eye since last fall when the band canceled an Australian tour and announced that frontman James Hetfield was returning to rehab for the first time since 2002 to battle his addictions.

In March, METALLICA announced that its South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December. In addition, the band's appearances at five Danny Wimmer Presents-produced festivals in May, September and October have been canceled: Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Louder Than Life in Louisville and Aftershock in Sacramento.

