Watch METALLICA Perform At 'Triad Combat' Debut In Arlington, Texas

METALLICA performed during Triller Fight Club's highly anticipated debut of "Triad Combat" on Saturday, November 27 at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas and live on pay-per-view. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

Opening Set

01. Fuel

02. Ride The Lightning

Pre-Main Event

03. Master Of Puppets

04. Nothing Else Matters

05. Enter Sandman

Closing Set

06. Whiplash

07. The Memory Remains

08. Wherever I May Roam

09. Sad But True

10. Creeping Death

11. The Unforgiven

12. For Whom The Bell Tolls

13. Whiskey In The Jar

14. Fade To Black

15. Battery

16. Seek & Destroy

Triad Combat is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters. The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.

Regarding METALLICA's involvement with the event, bassist Robert Trujillo told MMA Junki: "It's pretty exciting because I almost feel like the type of music that we do, that METALLICA does, kind of warrants itself into the combat sports world. I'm a big fan of MMA and actually boxing because I grew up watching a lot of the classic matches through the '70s and the '80s and I actually watched early MMA. I could always relate the two universes between edgy music and just edgy sporting events. I think it's a perfect fit.

"This is the first time something like this specifically has landed on our plate," Trujillo added. "One of the things about METALLICA is that we like a challenge, we like something new. This is something that hasn't really been done, at least in our universe. We're pretty excited. It's a unique experience. Everything about it is pretty unique. The way the set is set up — in terms of the setlist and how it's sort of sprawled out over the course of the evening — is pretty special and unique. I think all and all, between the fights and the performance, it's going to balance out into a pretty exciting experience."

The "Triad Combat" PPV event was carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including cable, satellite, telco, and streaming.

Among the fighters featured in separate fights on the debut of "Triad Combat" were two-time UFC heavyweight world champion Frank Mir, two-time boxing heavyweight world title challenger Kubrat "The Cobra" Pulev and former UFC superstar "Platinum" Mike Perry.

"Triad Combat" was produced by the award-winning Nigel Lythgoe, the Triller Fight Club visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance".

"Triad Combat" was broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand and through all leading cable, satellite and telco providers in the U.S. and Canada.

