Watch Members Of FOO FIGHTERS, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD, SEPULTURA Perform At This Year's 'Dimebash'

Members of FOO FIGHTERS, ANTHRAX, LAMB OF GOD, SEPULTURA, KING DIAMOND and SEBASTIAN BACH are among the musicians who took part in this year's "Dimebash" — an all-star jam tribute to "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, the late co-founder and guitarist of PANTERA and DAMAGEPLAN — which was held on Thursday, January 16 at The Observatory OC in Santa Ana, California.

The all-star jam featured Dime's music and some of his favorite songs, with the Texas homegrown sounds of WHISKEYDICK opening the show.

The all-ages event, which also served as the unofficial kick-off for the Winter NAMM show, was hosted by Jose Mangin (Affliction, SiriusXM).

Fan-filmed video footage can be seen below.

Prior to this year's "Dimebash", event producer and Dimebag's longtime partner Rita Haney said: "This year will mark the 15-year anniversary since Darrell was taken from us… even more of a reason to come together with friends and chosen family to honor the man that brought so much love and laughter to our lives… not to mention some pretty sick tuneage!!! If you've never experienced 'the room' at 'Dimebash', it's something you can't describe — the love, the unity, the smiles, the magic. It's a special kind of vibe you have to check out at least once for yourself. Then you'll almost know what it's like to have Dime physically in the room."

"Dimebash" 2020 partners included Metal Blade, Dunlop Manufacturing, Dean Guitars, BackBeat BBQ and Affliction. Proceeds from the event will benefit music education and animal rescues.

