Watch MEGADETH's Entire London Concert

Fan-filmed video footage of MEGADETH's entire January 31 concert at The SSE Arena in London, England can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Hangar 18

02. The Threat Is Real

03. Wake Up Dead

04. Sweating Bullets

05. Trust

06. Tornado Of Souls

07. Dystopia

08. Symphony Of Destruction

09. Mechanix

10. Peace Sells

Encore:

11. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

MEGADETH is currently on the road in Europe as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The trek kicked off on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland and will conclude on February 22 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Helsinki concert was MEGADETH's first since frontman Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and its first live appearance in 15 months.

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation. He also credited his faith for getting him through the ordeal.

"I've been praying for a long time, and when this whole thing went down, I prayed a lot," he said. "I don't force it on anybody; I never would do that. But I prayed about it, and I believe that that was the whole reason I got healed so fast. A lot of people's asses are probably going to grow together right now that I said this, but the truth of the matter is, everybody has their own things that they believe. And I believe that taking good care of myself and being physically fit, as well as spiritually fit, got me back to this point."

Mustaine said that his positive mindset also helped him through this most testing of journeys.

"I'm not letting the cancer get me down," he said. "I have to thank the fans and obviously my family and God but there was no way I was going to let this take me down. When [BLACK SABBATH guitarist] Tony Iommi got cancer, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he's gonna die.' And I actually cried. I wept, because they had said it was stage 4 cancer. And then, when I got it, I thought, 'Oh, my God. I'm gonna die.' Because I didn't know how bad it was. I thought of the fans and how sad everybody was gonna be. And I thought, 'I have to beat this.' No matter what, there's no way I'm gonna act like I can't do this. I can do anything if I set my mind to it."

MEGADETH has been working on its 16th album, which bassist David Ellefson said is due out early next year.

