Watch MEGADETH Rehearse For 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'

MEGADETH's Kiko Loureiro and Dave Mustaine have both shared video footage from the rehearsal sessions for the band's upcoming "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD.

Loureiro captioned his clip: "Rehearsal sneak peek. @megadeth Vídeo is shaking due to the loud music", while Mustaine wrote: "I'm learning a solo... #Rehearsals #Megadeth #newalbum".

Rounding out the lineup for "The Metal Tour Of The Year" are TRIVIUM and HATEBREED. Produced by Live Nation, the rescheduled trek will now kick off on Friday, August 20 in Austin, Texas and hit a further 27 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, Quebec, Canda on Saturday, October 2.

Playing bass for MEGADETH during the tour will be former member James LoMenzo.

LoMenzo joined MEGADETH in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

In addition to MEGADETH, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and WHITE LION. For the past eight years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.

Mustaine has yet to reveal who played bass on the new MEGADETH album after Ellefson's tracks were removed from the LP following his dismissal from the band in late May.

Ellefson laid down his bass tracks on MEGADETH's sixteenth LP in May 2020 at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

In July, Mustaine announced during an episode of his Gimme Radio program "The Dave Mustaine Show" that Ellefson's bass tracks would not be used on the new MEGADETH LP.

In early May, on the same day that sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving Ellefson were posted on Twitter, he released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan.

On May 24, Mustaine — who formed MEGADETH with Ellefson in 1983 — announced the bassist's departure from the band.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest departure.

