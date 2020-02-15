Watch MEGADETH Perform 'Dread And The Fugitive Mind' For The First Time In Years

MEGADETH played the song "Dread And The Fugitive Mind" live for the first time in at least a decade and a half last night (Friday, February 14) in Prague, Czech Republic. Fan-filmed video footage of the performance can be seen below.

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind" originally appeared on MEGADETH's ninth studio album, "The World Needs A Hero", which came out in 2001. The LP entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 16 on the Billboard 200. It was the last of two MEGADETH studio albums to feature drummer Jimmy DeGrasso and the only one to feature Al Pitrelli on lead guitar. It was also the last album to feature bassist David Ellefson until his return to MEGADETH in 2010.

MEGADETH is currently on the road in Europe as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The trek kicked off on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland and will conclude on February 22 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Helsinki concert was MEGADETH's first since frontman Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and its first live appearance in 15 months.

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation. He also credited his faith for getting him through the ordeal.

MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD and will join forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year, presented by SiriusXM. Support on the trek will come from TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES.

The 55-date tour will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

MEGADETH has been working on its 16th album, which Ellefson said is due out early next year.

