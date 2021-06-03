Watch MAYHEM's Music Video For 'Voces Ab Alta'

Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM return this year with an EP called "Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando" with additional material from the "Daemon" session, including a homage to bands that laid the foundation for what was to come. The EP will be released on July 9.

The official music video for the song "Voces Ab Alta", created by visual artist Costin Chioreanu (GHOST, OPETH, NAPALM DEATH), can be seen below. "Voces Ab Alta" was initially recorded during MAYHEM's "Daemon" sessions but has remained previously unreleased.

The seven-song EP features three original tracks ("Voces Ab Alta", "Black Glass Communion" and "Everlasting Dying Flame") as well as covers of classic punk tracks from DISCHARGE ("In Defense Of Our Future"), DEAD KENNEDYS ("Hellnation"), RUDIMENTARY PENI ("Only Death") and the RAMONES ("Commando"). The band also recruited Billy Messiah and Maniac, who took over vocal performances on two songs.

The visual concept was once again handled by Italian designer Daniele Valeriani (LUCIFER'S CHILD, DARK FUNERAL) who already took care of the artwork for their previous long player "Daemon".

"I always had some punk influences," says vocalist Attila. "I guess it comes from my childhood when we were constantly looking for more extreme music. That's how I discovered DEAD KENNEDYS, GBH, THE EXPLOITED, SEX PISTOLS, U.K. SUBS, DISCHARGE, RUDIMENTARY PENI and so on, in the early '80s, alongside heavy metal. But then I discovered VENOM. That was a game changer!"

Necrobutcher adds: "We got some extra time in the studio recording the 'Daemon' album two years ago, all band members were asked to punch in two cover tracks for some extra material. I chose songs by DEATHSTRIKE ('The Truth') and DEATH ('Evil Dead') which were both used as the bonus tracks on the album. My other contribution was to bring in two old members because of their obvious connection with punk: Maniac on the DEAD KENNEDYS track and Billy (Messiah) on the DISCHARGE track and some of the others."

Track listing:

Side A

01. Voces Ab Alta

02. Black Glass Communion

03. Everlasting Dying Flame

Side B

01. In Defense Of Our Future (DISCHARGE cover)

02. Hellnation (DEAD KENNEDYS cover)

03. Only Death (RUDIMENTARY PENI cover)

04. Commando (RAMONES cover)

MAYHEM is:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar

