Watch: MAMMOTH WVH Performs Cover Of ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Them Bones' In Salt Lake City

Fan-filmed video of MAMMOTH WVH performing a cover version of ALICE IN CHAINS' "Them Bones" during the band's February 21 concert at The Depot in Salt Lake City, Utah can be seen below. The band also played an unreleased song called "I Don't Know It All" which was apparently recorded during the sessions for MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album but was left off the LP's final track listing.

MAMMOTH WVH and DIRTY HONEY kicked off their joint "Young Guns" tour on February 20 in Denver, Colorado. The 33-date co-headline North American trek will run through April 12, when it will wrap up in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York; and Orlando, Florida, to name a few cities, and will see the bands alternating the closing slot nightly.

MAMMOTH WVH's debut album was released in June 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener "Mr. Ed" to the driving bass and drums on album closer "Stone", "Mammoth WVH" showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like "Resolve", "The Big Picture" and "Think It Over" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what MAMMOTH WVH is.

MAMMOTH WVH made its television debut in February 2021, performing "Distance" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and running through an exclusive acoustic arrangement on "Today".

