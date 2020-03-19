Watch MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Perform Acoustic Version Of 'Circle The Drain'

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn will perform an acoustic set tomorrow (Friday, March 20) at 1:00 p.m. The first two songs of set — during which Robb will be joined by his son Wyatt on a few tracks — will be streamed on Facebook for free, while the entire performance will be available via Nugs.net, a platform designed to stream live performances.

Robb says: "As some of you know, I had been booking an acoustic tour in Europe for June of this year. I was basically going to bring my family out and I was going to play a handful of acoustic dates right after our European tour ended, and the plan was to have my son Wyatt join me for a few songs. Well, that all fell apart…

"With movement here in the [San Francisco] Bay Area limited, not to mention the frustration of having our entire tour canceled, there's a lot of pent up musical energy that needs to be released.

"With my son outta school until at least September, he and I have been jamming and we came up with a pretty rad acoustic version of [MACHINE HEAD's] 'Circle The Drain' with him playing cello. Here it is for you guys to listen to. [See video below.] In fact the whole 33 minute performance is over on my Instagram live page for the next six hours or so for free.

"Our partners at nugs.net suggested I do an acoustic performance on their site.

"This is a crazy time, our lives are all about to change dramatically. But we still have music.

"I know times are tough for a lot of folks right now, getting laid off and struggling to keep businesses open, so if you can't watch it I totally understand. I'm right there with ya. The first two songs will be streamed on Facebook for free regardless.

"We've got to keep putting music out, we have to keep being creative, we have to lift each other spirits up.

"Hopefully this will help some of you."

Last month, MACHINE HEAD released a new standalone single called "Circle The Drain". It was the first new MACHINE HEAD song since "Do Or Die", which came out last October and was described by some fans and media outlets as a "diss" track aimed at MACHINE HEAD's detractors, in particular those who have been critical of the band's last album, 2018's "Catharsis".

MACHINE HEAD has spent the last few months celebrating the 25th-anniversary of the band's debut album, "Burn My Eyes", on tours of Europe and North America. Each show on the trek consisted of two parts: part one saw Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT); while part two featured "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety for the first time ever, with original drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader joining in.

