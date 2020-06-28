Watch MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Perform Acoustic Covers Of SLIPKNOT, PEARL JAM, DEFTONES And STAIND

Video of MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn's latest "Acoustic Happy Hour", which was originally livestreamed on Facebook Live this past Friday, June 26, can be seen below. The session includes covers of SLIPKNOT's "Snuff", PEARL JAM's "Black", DEFTONES' "Change" and STAIND's "Outside", as well as acoustic renditions of MACHINE HEAD tunes "Is There Anybody Out There?" and "Circle The Drain".

Flynn told Kerrang! magazine about "Acoustic Happy Hour": "It's just basically a free show on Facebook. I try to learn two new songs every Friday. I take requests, and I try to play MACHINE HEAD songs that have never been played live acoustic. Last week I covered MUSE, TOOL and LYNYRD SKYNYRD. It's been fucking awesome. The first three or four were horrible — I knew they were — but I knew that if I kept sucking for six weeks I would get past it.

"For the first 20 years of my career, I never took singing lessons. Then I did some about 10 years ago. With these acoustic shows, I've been back in contact with my old singing teacher to try and figure out why I can do a three-and-a-half hour MACHINE HEAD show, but this clean singing is kicking my ass. It's been an opportunity to un-learn all the wrong shit and get an opportunity to do things right."

On June 17, MACHINE HEAD released "Civil Unrest", a two-song digital single featuring A-side "Stop The Bleeding" and B-side "Bulletproof". This pair of fierce protest anthems were both written days after the back-to-back murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. "Stop The Bleeding" features a guest appearance from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, with Flynn and Leach trading lyrical lines that spit anger and frustration at current events.

MACHINE HEAD is donating a significant portion of the streaming proceeds from "Stop The Bleeding" to Grassroots Law Project, the organization representing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

