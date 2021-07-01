Watch MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN In Music Video For ONCE HUMAN's 'Deadlock'

ONCE HUMAN has released the official music video for its new single "Deadlock", taken from the band's upcoming album "Scar Weaver", due in February 2022 via earMUSIC. "Deadlock" features a guest appearance by MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn, friend and former bandmate of ONCE HUMAN guitarist Logan Mader.

Logan's history with MACHINE HEAD is well documented, not least in recent times when he toured the globe with Robb for the Bay Area band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour. As a result, this new collaboration needs no explanation, but frontwoman Lauren Hart remains thrilled by the whole experience.

"It was absolutely amazing, are you kidding?" she says. "I didn't believe it was happening until he sent something back and I heard his voice on our song. I was, like, 'Holy crap! This is real!' He came back with a new chorus and it was so much better than mine, so my chorus was gone! [Laughs] But then performing with him in the video, that was insane. The energy he brings on stage he brings in person too. It was a great experience and his energy is so powerful. The video came out amazing!"

Pieced together over the last two years, "Scar Weaver" represents a massive step forward for the band. Blessed (or perhaps cursed) with plenty of extra time during the last year's lockdown situation, the band has been able to refine and redefine its sound, inspired by a sudden creative surge from latest recruit, second guitarist Max Karon. The result is an gloriously idiosyncratic modern metal record, with Hart's career-best vocal performance just one of its dazzling revelations. With ONCE HUMAN's most intense and explosive music to work with, the singer has pushed herself to new heights, showcasing a vastly expanded vocal range in the process.

Founded in 2014, ONCE HUMAN has steadily established itself as one of the most distinct metal bands of the modern era. Founded by Mader and Hart, the quintet has had noses to the grindstone throughout its existence, exhibiting a tireless dedication to live performance and a meticulous approach to capturing its crushing anthems for posterity. Over the course of two full-length albums — 2015's much-hailed debut "The Life I Remember" and 2017's conceptual tour-de-force "Evolution" — ONCE HUMAN has pursued a militantly individual path, eschewing contemporary cliché in favor of a versatile new strain of brutal but accessible metal, with Lauren's vocals providing an endlessly emotive focal point.

ONCE HUMAN is:

Lauren Hart - Lead Vocals

Logan Mader - Guitar

Max Karon - Guitar

Damien Rainaud - Bass

Dillon Trollope - Drums

