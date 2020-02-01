Watch MACHINE HEAD Perform Cover Of IRON MAIDEN's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' In Fort Lauderdale

February 1, 2020 0 Comments

Fan-filmed video footage of MACHINE HEAD performing a cover version of the IRON MAIDEN classic "Hallowed Be Thy Name" on January 27 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida can be seen below (courtesy of Sonic Perspectives).

Back in 2008, MACHINE HEAD recorded its rendition of "Hallowed Be Thy Name" for Kerrang! magazine's "Maiden Heaven" collection, which featured bands covering tracks from MAIDEN's legendary career. At the time, MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn said that he was excited to be a part of the project.

"When I was a kid, IRON MAIDEN were a very big deal to me and the influence they had on MACHINE HEAD has been huge," he said. "We decided to cover 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' for this CD because it's just such a great song — in fact, it's a classic. I just love the way the vocal line goes up and down — so dramatic."

Last fall, MACHINE HEAD completed the first European leg of its 25th-anniversary tour for the band's classic debut, "Burn My Eyes". Each show on the trek consisted of two parts: part one saw Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT); while part two featured "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety for the first time ever, with original drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader joining in.

The North American leg of the "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour kicked off in Phoenix on January 16 and will continue across New York, Toronto, Chicago and Denver, wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in Oakland, California on February 21 and House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on February 22.

