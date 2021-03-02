Watch LZZY HALE Cover PANTERA's 'Mouth For War' With Members Of BARONESS, CODE ORANGE And CONVERGE

"Two Minutes To Late Night", which bills itself as the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show, has uploaded a cover version of the PANTERA song "Mouth For War" recorded in quarantine by members of HALESTORM, CODE ORANGE, BARONESS and CONVERGE.

Featured musicians:

* Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM)

* Gina Gleason (BARONESS)

* Reba Meyers (CODE ORANGE)

* Madi Watkins (YEAR OF THE KNIFE)

* Ben Koller (MUTOID MAN, CONVERGE, ALL PIGS MUST DIE, KILLER BE KILLED)

* Jordan Olds (a.k.a. Gwarsenio Hall)

Says "Two Minutes To Late Night": "Gina wanted to cover PANTERA so we covered the crap out of PANTERA! All of the artists involved with this video will be donating their payment to Dallas Hope Charities Transitional Living Center.

"This is our 36th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon."

