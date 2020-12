Watch Lyric Video For CHRIS CORNELL's Version Of JOHN LENNON's 'Watching The Wheels'

Earlier this month, Vicky Cornell and her children, Toni and Christopher, on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate in conjunction with UMe, released "No One Sings Like You Anymore", Chris Cornell's handpicked collection of 10 cover songs, which he personally selected and sequenced to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him. Recorded by Chris in 2016, the album, which is his last fully completed studio album, features his renditions of John Lennon's "Watching The Wheels", GHOSTLAND OBSERVATORY's "Sad Sad City", Harry Nilsson's "Jump Into The Fire", Carl Hall's "You Don't Know Nothing About Love", ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA's "Showdown", Terry Reid's "To Be Treated Rite", Lorraine Ellison's "Stay With Me Baby" (originally released for HBO's show "Vinyl"), "Get It While You Can", popularized by Janis Joplin, and a new studio recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U", written by Prince. Chris's cover of GUNS N' ROSES' "Patience", which was released on his birthday this year, and earned him his first solo Billboard No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, is also included on the album.

The official lyric video for Chris Cornell's version of John Lennon's "Watching The Wheels" can be seen below.

All instruments on "No One Sings Like You Anymore" were played by Chris Cornell and Brendan O'Brien, who also produced and mixed the album. In time for the holiday's, the album is a special gift for Chris's fans and long-term supporters, but the Cornell family hopes that new fans and listeners will be inspired by Chris's powerful and unique voice in these stunning renditions.

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish," said Vicky Cornell. "His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."

Toni Cornell added: "When my dad was making this album, it was so fun — I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy."

Christopher Cornell said: "We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off, we'd go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel, and when security would show up, they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me, this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

"No One Sings Like You Anymore" is available for physical/vinyl pre-order. The physical album will be released on March 19.

"No One Sings Live You Anymore" track listing:

01. Get It While You Can

02. Jump Into The Fire

03. Sad Sad City

04. Patience

05. Nothing Compares 2 U

06. Watching The Wheels

07. You Don't Know Nothing About Love

08. Showdown

09. To Be Treated Rite

10. Stay With Me Baby

