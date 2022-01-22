Watch LITA FORD Answer Questions And Perform At Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Museum

Last July, Lita Ford took time with Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's director of education, Mandy Smith, for a question-and-answer session specifically intended for a story made available on Rock Hall EDU, home to tons of free online learning resources. Before performing an amazing set in "The Garage" and donating an artifact to the Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, Lita talked about how she set out to master that "electric sound" from an early age, who inspired her to play and learn complex riffs, and her take on the "individuality" of rock and roll. A video recap, which was recently uploaded to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame YouTube channel, can be seen below.

Lita recently completed recording her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" was once again helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

In January 2021, Lita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her new album contains "some of the best guitar playing" she has heard "in decades." She added: "And I'm not blowing smoke up my own ass, but Gary and I just nailed it with the guitar playing on this record.

"I'm a huge fan of people like Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter from Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. I mean, there's some really great duo guitar players — [JUDAS PRIEST's] Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing… Those guitar players don't exist anymore — they just don't exist. If you wanna hear them, you have to go back in time a little bit and dig them up into your favorite library, favorite music catalog. But I think Gary and I really nailed it on this next record. It's, like, oh my God. I'm crying — I'm just, like, crying listening to this stuff. It's so badass."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Six years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

