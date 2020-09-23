Watch LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA Unbox 'Hybrid Theory' Super Deluxe Box Set

A 20th-anniversary reissue of LINKIN PARK's debut album, "Hybrid Theory", will be made available on October 9 via Warner Records. The set comes in multiple physical and digital formats, including a super deluxe box set, super deluxe vinyl box set and deluxe CD that all come with the original "Hybrid Theory" as well as the "B-Side Rarities" with 12 previously released tracks from the album era.

A 12-minute video of LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda unboxing the "Hybrid Theory" super deluxe box set can be seen below.

The limited-edition super deluxe box set will consist of five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl records, an 80-page illustrated book featuring previously unseen photos, a replica tour laminate and a poster of late frontman Chester Bennington, and three lithographs of new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and "Hybrid Theory" art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks. The vinyl box set will feature "Hybrid Theory", "Reanimation" and "B-side Rarities" on vinyl.

One of the never-before-heard demos, "She Couldn't", can be streamed below.

Super deluxe box set:

5 CDs

01. Hybrid Theory

02. Reanimation

03. B-Side Rarities

04. LPU Rarities

05. Forgotten Demos

3 DVDs

01. Frat Party At The Pankake Festival

02. Live Projekt Revolution 2002 (never-before-released)

03. Live At The Fillmore 2001 // Live At Rock Am Ring 2001

3 LPs

01. Hybrid Theory

02. Reanimation

03. Hybrid Theory EP

Extras:

* 80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos

* Cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler

* 18x24 Poster of Chester Bennington

* 3 Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Frank Maddocks

* Replica tour laminate

Super deluxe vinyl set:

3 LPs

01. Hybrid Theory

02. Reanimation

03. B-Side Rarities

Side A

01. One Step Closer (Rock Mix)

02. It's Goin' Down

03. Papercut (Live from the BBC)

04. In The End (Live BBC Radio One)

05. Points Of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)

06. High Voltage

Side B

07. Step Up (1999 Demo)

08. My December

09. A Place For My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

10. Points Of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

11. Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

12. Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)

Deluxe CD:

2 CDS

01. Hybrid Theory

02. B-Side Rarities

Digital:

All audio tracks on the album will be available to stream or download.

"Hybrid Theory" — the band's original name before it was changed to LINKIN PARK for legal reasons — was issued in October 2000 and was a breakout success for the group, which had formed in 1996 and had played the Los Angeles club scene for several years. The album yielded four massive hit singles — "One Step Closer", "Crawling", "Papercut" and "In The End" — while going on to sell more than 10 million copies in the U.S. alone.

LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington and Shinoda spoke to The Pulse Of Radio a while back about some of the challenges of making their debut album.

"We walked into every song with a fresh, you know, outlook on it and we focused equal amounts of energy on every song," Bennington said. "And that at times was quite interesting, and also difficult at the same time. So we really learned how to push ourselves to new levels, and that was an accomplishment."

"Our biggest obstacle was putting something together that we felt was strong from beginning to end and doing our best to give each song its proper attention," Shinoda added.

Bennington was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home on July 20, 2017 after hanging himself. LINKIN PARK headlined an all-star tribute concert for Bennington in October 2017 in Los Angeles but has not announced any future plans for recording or touring.

