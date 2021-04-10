Watch LINDEMANN Perform 'Praise Abort' From 'Live In Moscow' Blu-Ray

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), will release a concert film, "Live In Moscow", on May 21 on Blu-ray. The set will include professionally filmed video footage of LINDEMANN's March 15, 2020 performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena.

A performance clip of the song "Praise Abort", taken from "Live In Moscow", can be seen below.

"Live In Moscow" track listing:

01. Skills In Pills

02. Lady Boy

03. Fat

04. Frau & Mann

05. Ich Weiss Es Nicht

06. Allesfresser

07. Knebel

08. Home Sweet Home

09. Cowboy

10. Golden Shower

11. Blut

12. Platz Eins

13. Praise Abort

14. Fish On

15. Ach So Gern

16. Gummi

17. Steh Auf

Last November, Lindemann and Tägtgren confirmed that they were ending their collaboration on the LINDEMANN project.

LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.

In 2019, Till told Kerrang! that "F & M" was originally intended for the stage. "We were writing for the theater originally, writing three songs for the director of a production of 'Hansel And Gretel', by the Brothers Grimm," he said. "It was a perfect topic [for us] — morbid and brutal but very romantic. We were writing music on demand to fit with the piece, and so, of course, the lyrics were in German, because the theater company was based in Hamburg. It was fun."

Tägtgren told Australia's Heavy that there was no shortage of ideas for LINDEMANN's second album. "We are constantly writing," he explained. "The Internet is a really big help. Till will have an idea and send it to me on SMS or whatever, and I kind of trigger off that and start writing a song off that. Or sometimes it is the other way — I have an idea and send it to him and he triggers Till. Today that is easy. Then we catch up and do the vocals in my studio, so there was a few trips to do this album. He flies in from Berlin — that's like one hour on the plane and then two hours on the train — and he is at my place. There are always gaps here and there though… when you have to take a break to have a shower or brush your teeth… but we come back."

LINDEMANN had received some criticism due to its use of pornography during its second album cycle, with the music video for "Platz Eins" described by one site as "full-on art porn — slick and stylish, weird and experimental, and definitely X-rated."

