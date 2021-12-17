Watch LARS ULRICH's Sons Play TAIPEI HOUSTON Concert At METALLICA's 'San Francisco Takeover'

TAIPEI HOUSTON, the new band featuring Myles and Layne Ulrich, sons of METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, performed last night (Thursday, December 16) at the August Hall in San Francisco, California.

Fan-filmed video of the concert, which was part of a series of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover" events to help mark the group's 40th anniversary, can be seen below.

TAIPEI HOUSTON played its first show in September at Alex's Bar in Long Beach, California.

Since joining Instagram in August, TAIPEI HOUSTON has already amassed 12,600 followers.

Back in April 2020, Lars posted a video of Myles and Layne's blistering take on THE BEATLES classic "Eleanor Rigby". At the time, he described their rendition to Rolling Stone as "this insane, three-minute BLUE CHEER, crazy, garage-rock version of 'Eleanor Rigby'.

"Obviously, there's been some incredible versions of 'Eleanor Rigby' along the way, but I'm pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it," he said. "I was, like, 'You know what, boys? You done me proud.'"

23-year-old Myles, who plays drums, has spent time at Berklee College Of Music, while 20-year-old Layne, who plays bass and sings, studied at NYU.

Lars had Myles and Layne with former wife Skylar Satenstein. He also has another son, 14-year-old Bryce, with "Gladiator" actress Connie Nielsen.

Lars and model Jessica Miller got engaged in July 2013 and married two years later. It is the third marriage for Lars, who was previously married to Debbie Jones and Satenstein.

