Watch LARS ULRICH's Sons Cover THE BEATLES' 'Eleanor Rigby'

April 30, 2020 0 Comments

Watch LARS ULRICH's Sons Cover THE BEATLES' 'Eleanor Rigby'

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich's sons Layne and Myles performed a bass-and-drums cover of "Eleanor Rigby" as part of Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff's fireside chat earlier this week.

Lars initially wanted to end his interview by playing a song himself, but he couldn't figure out the right piece for the occasion. "I'm like, 'Nobody wants a fucking drum solo,'" Ulrich told Rolling Stone. "It's just kind of not the right moment for that type of thing."

Eventually, he asked Myles and Layne, who were home from NYU for the rest of the semester because of pandemic-related shutdowns, if they wanted to record something. Thirty minutes later, they were ready to present their take on THE BEATLES classic.

"It was like this insane, three-minute BLUE CHEER, crazy, garage-rock version of 'Eleanor Rigby'," Lars said. "Obviously, there's been some incredible versions of 'Eleanor Rigby' along the way, but I'm pretty sure there's never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, 'You know what, boys? You done me proud.'"

Myles, 21, has been playing drums for years while 19-year-old Layne plays both guitar and bass.

"It just feels like there's increasingly less and less madness and unpredictability in music," Lars added. "And when I see that clip, it just feels like, holy fuck, it's like a moment. If they can bring that out to the world and not have it be too watered down or overproduced, then that's certainly promising for what could come."

Four out of five North American festivals that METALLICA was supposed to headline in 2020 — Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Sonic Temple in Columbus and Louder Than Life in Louisville — have been canceled. The fifth, Sacramento's Aftershock event, is as of now still scheduled for October.

The band's South American tour, which was originally planned for April, has been postponed until December.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).