Watch LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Sing PRINCE's 'I Would Die 4 U'

"Two Minutes To Late Night", which bills itself as the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show, has uploaded a cover version of the Prince classic "I Would Die 4 U" recorded in quarantine by members of LAMB OF GOD, GORILLA BISCUITS, HARM'S WAY and MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD, among many others.

Featured musicians:

* Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD)

* Walter Schreifels (GORILLA BISCUITS, QUICKSAND, RIVAL SCHOOLS)

* Urian V. Hackney (ROUGH FRANCIS, THE ARMED)

* Rachel Rosen (MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD, INDECISION)

* Bo Lueders (HARM'S WAY)

* Jeffrey Eaton (MODERN LIFE IS WAR)

* Christina Michelle (GOUGE AWAY)

* Dwid Hellion (INTEGRITY, VERMAPYRE)

* Brody King (GOD'S HATE)

* Djamila Azzouz (ITHACA)

* Lisa Mungo (FILTH IS ETERNAL, HE WHOSE OX IS GORED, DAUGHTERS)

* Dimitri Minakakis (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN)

* Shawna Potter (WAR ON WOMEN)

* James Muñoz (THE BLED, XED OUT)

* Miss Eaves

* Jenna Pup (THE HIRS COLLECTIVE)

* Ryan Bland (ACHE)

* Mike Lennon (HEALTHY SCRATCH)

* Peter Bruno (TYRANNOSAUR)

* Malachi Kies (DOGMEAT, Gwarsenio's old band)

* Jordan Olds (a.k.a. Gwarsenio Hall)

In a 2016 interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, Blythe stated about Prince's death just a couple of months earlier: "Well, for one thing, I think it's obvious due to the, the wide reaching and highly varied nature of this huge outpouring of sadness at his passing that the man's music crossed a lot of borders. It touched a lot of different people and he... I don't know. Prince was pretty punk rock, if you ask me, yeah. I don't know of any other human being who has ever changed their name to an unrecognizable, unpronounceable symbol — period — much less done it in order to like, deal with record company contracts. I thought that was pretty freaking genius. I don't know, man. He was just a huge talent. He played something like 27 instruments and played [them] well. He wasn't a hack. To me, [as] more and more of the news comes out about the way he passed, it just makes me sad. So, he was a huge talent — he really was. I certainly, [when] he died — [I] cruised around listening to some 'Purple Rain' and some 'Controversy'. Some old stuff."

