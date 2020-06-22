Watch LAMB OF GOD Perform Three Songs While In Quarantine

Following last week's release of their new self-titled album, Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD are connecting with fans through daily online activities today through Thursday, beginning with a "live quarantine video" on YouTube. The clip features three songs — "Checkmate", "New Colossal Hate" and "Laid To Rest" — recorded by the band live from quarantine.

Later today, guitarist Willie Adler will join Zia Records for a Facebook Live question-and-answer session. Visit this location at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT to watch.

An Instagram Live and Reddit AMA with vocalist Randy Blythe are planned for later in the week.

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe.

The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang", "Lamb Of God" marks the band's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined LOG last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

As previously reported, the first leg of LAMB OF GOD's North American tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES is being rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The 55-date trek was slated to be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

