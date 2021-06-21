Watch LACUNA COIL Perform 'Veneficium' From 'Live From The Apocalypse' Concert DVD

Italian metallers LACUNA COIL will release a new live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", on June 25 via Century Media.

A live version of the song "Veneficium", which originally appeared on LACUNA COIL's latest studio album, "Black Anima", can be seen below.

Says vocalist Cristina Scabbia: "'Veneficium' is the painful and fierce scream that rises from the darkness. Another day has born and has new hope in it, the poison inside has been defeated and a new refreshed and healed life can start again."

"Live From The Apocalypse" is the fruit of an unprecedented time. Unlike previous live efforts the Italians, under the yoke of the pandemic, cleverly devised a way for their devoted fan base to hear and see them on stage by organizing a special livestream event performing their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety, in September 2020. This very special show will now be released on vinyl and CD as well as a digital album. The physical album formats come with a bonus DVD featuring the footage of the original live stream.

"Live From The Apocalypse" will be available in the following formats:

* CD+DVD digipak

* Gatefold 2LP+DVD and LP booklet

* Digital album

The vinyl version will be available in the following colors and limitations:

* Black vinyl, unlimited

* Neon yellow, limited to 300 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro EU

* Red vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at EMP

* White vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at the band's official store

* Silver vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Century Media U.S.

* Orange vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Revolver

"Live From The Apocalypse" track listing:

01. Anima Nera

02. Sword Of Anger

03. Save Me

04. Now Or Never

05. Reckless

06. Through The Flames

07. Apocalypse

08. Black Feathers

09. Under The Surface

10. The End Is All I Can See

11. Veneficium

12. Black Dried Up Heart

13. Bad Things

14. Layers Of Time

15. Black Anima

16. Save Me (Apocalypse Version)

By all accounts, this was no ordinary gig. Even though LACUNA COIL was in its hometown of Milan — at the famed Alcatraz Club — there were no fans to greet them. No roar of anticipation; no claps of adulation; no interaction with the people who had become deeply involved in and had a profound love for LACUNA COIL's music and live shows over two-plus decades. The livestream energy was different. It had to be. With hearts on their sleeves, cameras rolling, and the world tuning in online, LACUNA COIL brought "Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse" to life.

"On one hand, it felt awkward to play for a huge empty room," says vocalist Andrea Ferro. " But on the other hand, it felt great to finally reconnect with our fans at home and with the people working behind the scenes. A lot of people enjoyed the show — it was definitely a one-off event loaded with a lot of emotions and feelings. 'Live From The Apocalypse' is an opportunity to offer a new release to our fans while the COVID-19 crisis is still a real thing, affecting them and us. The live album represents a unique moment in our career (and life) that will be forever remembered as that one time when we literally 'rose from the Apocalypse.'"

LACUNA COIL recently announced the release of its very own tabletop (or better yet, concert floor!) party game, Horns Up! The game itself takes place at a LACUNA COIL show, where each player must fight his or her way to be the first to reach the stage. There will obviously be many "friendship-threatening" actions challenging the opponents. LACUNA COIL band members will be an active presence in the game: they are depicted on the Stage Cards, and each of these will have consequences on the whole audience! The pre-order campaign is live worldwide and as the number of requested copies rises, the project will become more developed, with new events and new expansions. Shipping is available worldwide until November 2021. Pre-order your copy here.

