Watch KORN Perform In Mansfield

Fan-filmed video footage of KORN's October 1 concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts can be seen below.

As previously reported, guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer, who sat out some of KORN's shows after being diagnosed with COVID-19, rejoined his bandmates on stage on September 18 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Del Valle (a southwest Austin suburb), Texas.

Shaffer was temporarily replaced by J.R. Bareis, who is also in the band LOVE AND DEATH with KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. Bareis previously stepped in for Shaffer in August 2019 when Munky was forced to miss several KORN shows due to the impending birth of his child.

Shaffer was second member of KORN in a month to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In early August, singer Jonathan Davis contracted the virus, forcing the postponement of six dates and cancelation of two on KORN's current U.S. tour.

At some of KORN's shows, Davis had been taking a seat on a custom throne near the drum riser due to lingering effects of his bout with COVID-19. In video footage of KORN's August 27 concert in Tinley Park, Illinois — his first gig back after revealing his positive diagnosis — Davis could be seen walking slowly around the stage, coughing and appearing to take a minute to catch his breath. According to TMZ, Davis also took occasional hits from an oxygen tank set up near this throne.

Bareis was not the only session musician to play with KORN on the current tour. Bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) is filling in for Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu after Fieldy announced in June that he would sit out the trek in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits."

