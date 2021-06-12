Watch KISS Play Five-Song Set At TRIBECA FESTIVAL

KISS took the stage Friday night (June 11) for a special performance at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City. For the first time ever, the band played at the festival directly following the screening of part one of its new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory". The two-part documentary event is part of the festival's 2021 TV lineup.

KISS kicked off its five-song set with "Detroit Rock City" and performed "Shout It Out Loud", "War Machine" and "Heaven's On Fire" before closing the show with "Rock And Roll All Nite".

Prior to the last song of the set, frontman Paul Stanley addressed the crowd, saying: "We don't have a permit to make a long show. So this is a little short. It's like a sampling before you get your big meal in August," he added, referencing KISS's upcoming tour dates.

"Biography: KISStory" is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

Directed by D.J. Viola, "Biography: KISStory" chronicles the band's five decades in the business as founders Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their historic career.

After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the No. 1 gold-record-selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon. Stanley and Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer as well as guests Dave Grohl (NIRVANA, FOO FIGHTERS), Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), manager Doc McGhee, music producer Bob Ezrin (ALICE COOPER, PINK FLOYD) and more tell the wild story of the most successful and influential band in the world.

Selling more than 100 million albums worldwide and over 40 years of record-breaking global tours, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their rise to fame. Featuring original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage, the film grants fans an all-access pass to the band's legendary journey. Fans will hear a first-hand account of the emotional story behind the band's start in New York City's gritty rock scene of the 1970s, their meteoric rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 1980s and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 1990s to become a household name synonymous with rock and roll.

"Biography: KISStory" is a Leslie Greif production, produced for A&E Network by Critical Content and Big Dreams Entertainment with Leslie Greif and Jenny Daly serving as executive producers and D.J. Viola serving as director. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Biography: KISStory".

KISS last played a full concert this past New Year's Eve in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concert broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

