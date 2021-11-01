Watch KISS Perform 'She's So European' And 'We Are One' Live For First Time

KISS performed the songs "She's So European" and "We Are One" live for the first time ever during the band's first indoor show aboard the ongoing "Kiss Kruise X". Also included in the group's setlist were rarely played tracks "Take It Off" and "Uh! All Night".
The full setlist was as follows:
01. Psycho Circus
02. Take It Off (first performance since 1995)
03. Watchin' You
04. Firehouse
05. She's So European (live debut)
06. Lick It Up
07. We Are One (live debut)
08. Cold Gin
09. Uh! All Night (first performance since 1986)
10. I Love It Loud
11. Say Yeah
12. War Machine
13. Black Diamond
14. Detroit Rock City
15. Rock And Roll All Nite
Fan-filmed video footage can be seen below.
This year's edition of KISS's annual "Kiss Kruise" event kicked off on Friday, October 29. Fans need to be vaccinated to attend, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told The New York Post a few days ago.
KISS has already announced the 2022 edition of the "Kiss Kruise". "Kiss Kruise XI" will set sail from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico from October 29, 2022 to November 3, 2022.
On Saturday (October 30), KISS's second Las Vegas residency was canceled, with fans who already purchased tickets via Ticketmaster having been notified that the shows are no longer taking place.
The cancelation came a day after Rolling Stone magazine published a story in which a group of KISS roadies suggested that the lack of COVID protocols enforced on the band's "End Of The Road" farewell tour led to the death of a longtime guitar tech, 53-year-old Francis Stueber. Stueber died of coronavirus in his Detroit hotel room on October 17, just two days after being quarantined.
The crew members claimed the tour didn't take strict enough safety measures, including not testing everyone regularly. In addition, some crew members allegedly disguised their illness and/or faked vaccine cards.
"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.
KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).
Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.
.@TheKISSKruise X Stardust Theater Night 1 Setlist.
What do you think, #KISSNAVY? pic.twitter.com/ScTWHA5Eat
— KISS (@kiss) November 1, 2021
— Right Between The Eyes Podcast (@RBTEpodcast) November 1, 2021
COMMENTS
