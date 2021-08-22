Watch KISS Perform In Atlantic City

Fan-filmed video footage of KISS's August 21 performance at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey can be seen below.

The setlist was as follows:

01. Detroit Rock City

02. Shout It Out Loud

03. Deuce

04. War Machine

05. Heaven's On Fire

06. I Love It Loud

07. Lick It Up

08. Calling Dr. Love

09. Say Yeah

10. Cold Gin

11. Guitar Solo

12. Tears Are Falling

13. Psycho Circus

14. Drum Solo

15. 100,000 Years

16. Bass Solo

17. God Of Thunder

18. Love Gun

19. I Was Made For Lovin' You

20. Black Diamond

Encore:

21. Beth

22. Do You Love Me

23. Rock And Roll All Nite

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour on August 18 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The concert marked the band's first full-length live appearance in front of an audience since March 2020.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

This past June, Simmons told Philadelphia's 6 ABC Action News why "End Of The Road" is KISS's last-ever tour: "I'm 71, although I'm in great shape. The hand doesn't shake. I never got high or drunk in my life. I never smoked cigarettes; I never did anything of that… So, we're in great shape and we can't wait to get out there and do what we do. But there is such a thing as getting off the stage while the getting's good.

"I was a massive Muhammad Ali fan. He stayed in the ring too long," he continued. "Go out on top. If you're gonna go surfing, ride that tsunami — that's a hundred-foot wave — and then don't get back out there when there's a little baby [wave]. Go out on top.

"So, we are going out one last time. We started off the New Year New Year's Eve in Dubai, where it was completely safe, with the largest pyro show of any entity other than the military, and the Guinness book of [world] records was there to capture it. Hundreds of millions of people on earth recorded it, and so on. It was streamed. I hate streaming. I want people to witness it live. You don't wanna watch a Godzilla movie; you wanna be in the city as it's being destroyed when Godzilla's coming down. That's what you want.

"So, we're gonna go out on top," Gene added. "I don't wanna stay on stage too long. You don't wanna ruin the legacy. So you can go to Las Vegas, play golf at the KISS golf course at the Rio hotel. You can go on the Kiss Kruises… You wanna have some pride in what you do, and don't wait too long. It's like picking fruit — pick that fruit when it's ripe. Don't wait too long; it'll get rotten. There's a point of diminishing returns. This is the right time. And we're gonna do a hundred and 10 more cities around the world, and then we're gonna hang up our boots. But that doesn't mean there can't be KISS in other forms. There's a Netflix movie coming, our four-hour documentary, there's gonna be a KISS cartoon. It's gonna be Planet KISS — and by the way, that's trademarked too — and you're just all living in it."

In its 48-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.

