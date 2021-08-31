Watch KISS Perform GENE SIMMONS Solo Song 'See You Tonite'

KISS has uploaded a new video of the band performing the song "See You Tonite" — which originally appeared on Gene Simmons's 1978 solo album — during a pre-show acoustic set at a recent stop on the "End Of The Road" tour.

"Gene Simmons" was one of four solo albums released by the members of KISS in September 1978. It reached position No. 22 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the highest-charting of all the four KISS solo albums.

KISS was forced to postpone at least three shows on its current tour last week after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, KISS said the whole band and the crew members who are traveling with them on the tour are fully vaccinated.

Members of KISS "and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows," the band wrote in the statement.

"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," the statement continued.

KISS kicked off the summer 2021 leg of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour on August 18 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The concert marked the band's first full-length live appearance in front of an audience since March 2020.

KISS's farewell trek was launched in January 2019 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last well into 2022.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar), KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

