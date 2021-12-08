Watch JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD In BAD PENNY's Music Video For 'Push Comes To Shove'

December 8, 2021 0 Comments

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford makes an appearance in the music video for the song "Push Comes To Shove" from the rock supergroup BAD PENNY, which features former QUEEN + PAUL RODGERS bassist Danny Miranda, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Jules Radino and guitar virtuoso/songwriter Mike Holtzman. BAD PENNY's previous releases feature former JOURNEY lead singer Steve Augeri and QUEENSRŸCHE vocalist Todd La Torre.

Halford took time prior to rehearsals for JUDAS PRIEST's most recent tour to drop the vocals to "Push Comes To Shove", a metallic, Arabic-tinged track featuring a syncopated guitar-drum battery. The track has just been released and can be streamed below.

"This song just grabbed me," Halford said. "It's mysterious, dark, and sexy." New York-based metal singer Militia Vox, who has been dubbed one of the greatest female rock vocalists of her generation, rounds out a powerhouse duet.

"Danny and I came up with the music and melody for this one," said Holtzman. "We knew we had something special… these exotic world-music elements, the inner dialogue, the heavy groove…it just needed extraordinary voices to bring it home. We are thrilled Rob and Militia agreed to sing it. They absolutely killed it."

After scoring radio hits with their debut singles, the bluesy rocker "Voices In My Head" (sung by La Torre) and the power ballad "Lose Myself" (sung by Augeri), BAD PENNY took a turn towards classic metal with "The Mirror Lies", again featuring La Torre on vocals. "Push Comes To Shove" delves further into dark and heavy territory.

"The object of this band is to tap into sounds and genres we love, and not to pigeon-hole ourselves as this-or-that," said Holtzman. "We want to keep ourselves and our listeners surprised and challenged. There are a few more cool twists and turns ahead."

For more information, visit Badpennyband.com.


Judas Priest’s ROB HALFORD and Bad Penny guitarist Mike Holtzman laid down some heavy sounds for our upcoming single...

Posted by Bad Penny on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

