Watch: JOHN 5 Performs In Mexico City

Fan-filmed video of John 5's entire February 27 performance at HDX Circus Bar in Mexico City, Mexico can be seen below.

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES will embark on the "Sinner" tour next month. The band consists of John 5 on guitar, Ian Ross on bass and drummer Alex Mercado. Opening 15 of the 27 stops are THE HAXANS, the spooky rock duo featuring NEW YEARS DAY frontwoman Ash Costello and ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES will support FOZZY on some dates.

John 5 shares: "I am so happy and excited to get out there on the road. It's one of my favorite things to do in life and I am excited to see all the familiar faces. I can't wait to play some new songs off the 'Sinner' album and travel the country. It truly is going to be an amazing year."

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES will be recording shows along the "Sinner" tour for a live album and video, with San Francisco and New York dates confirmed for the recordings so far.

John 5 will be featured in an upcoming documentary called "Dreams Of Distortion" about "following your dreams and never giving up." The documentary also features Rob Zombie, Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST), Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE), Peter Criss (KISS), K.D. Lang, Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN), Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) and Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT, OZZY OSBOURNE).

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and more. Slash has called John 5, "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder". John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of MÖTLEY CRÜE, Steve Perry, Ricky Martin and others.

In 2015, following a series of web shows to celebrate the release of his solo album "Careful With That Axe", John 5 decided to take his solo set on tour and formed THE CREATURES band to support his live shows. Initially joined by long-term friend Rodger Carter on drums, the band continues touring to this day, and now work as a unit on 5's solo albums, including "Season Of The Witch", the live album "It's Alive", "Invasion" and 2021's "Sinner".

