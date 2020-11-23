Watch President-Elect JOE BIDEN 'Sing' METALLICA's 'King Nothing'

YouTube user Lars Von Retriever, who has been splicing together excerpts from President Donald Trump's speeches to popular rock and metal songs as part of two separate series he called "Trump Rocks" and "Metal Trump", has uploaded his latest concoction, Iron Biden's take on METALLICA's "King Nothing". The clip, which features President-elect Joe Biden "singing" the words to the 1996 "Load" album track, can be seen below.

Lars Von Retriever's previously crafted Trump Rocks and Metal Trump videos include songs from METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH, AC/DC, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, MARILYN MANSON, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and DISTURBED.

"King Nothing" was written by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett. Upon its release as a single, the song reached No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100, while peaking at No. six on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

"King Nothing" was featured as background music in the ninth episode of the second season of "The Sopranos", in a scene in which Tony Soprano is speaking with Paulie Gualtieri in the Bada Bing strip club.

According to Wikipedia, the song's lyrics circle around the theme of "be careful what you wish for." The lyrics depict a man who just wants to play the king and doesn't care about anything else. This ultimately leads to his downfall.

