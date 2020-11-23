Watch President-Elect JOE BIDEN 'Sing' METALLICA's 'King Nothing'

YouTube user Lars Von Retriever, who has been splicing together excerpts from President Donald Trump's speeches to popular rock and metal songs as part of two separate series he called "Trump Rocks" and "Metal Trump", has uploaded his latest concoction, Iron Biden's take on METALLICA's "King Nothing". The clip, which features President-elect Joe Biden "singing" the words to the 1996 "Load" album track, can be seen below.
Lars Von Retriever's previously crafted Trump Rocks and Metal Trump videos include songs from METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH, AC/DC, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, MARILYN MANSON, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and DISTURBED.
"King Nothing" was written by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett. Upon its release as a single, the song reached No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100, while peaking at No. six on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.
"King Nothing" was featured as background music in the ninth episode of the second season of "The Sopranos", in a scene in which Tony Soprano is speaking with Paulie Gualtieri in the Bada Bing strip club.
According to Wikipedia, the song's lyrics circle around the theme of "be careful what you wish for." The lyrics depict a man who just wants to play the king and doesn't care about anything else. This ultimately leads to his downfall.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).