Watch JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS Perform 'I Hate Myself For Loving You' On Rolling Stone's 'In My Room' Music Series

Rolling Stone and Gibson have teamed up to offer a special week-long series of music performances and give music fans the first-ever chance to make a charitable donation to support musicians worldwide and walk away with a piece of rock 'n' roll history.

Rolling Stone's "In My Room" presented by Gibson was headlined last Friday (April 24) with JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS performing the hard-rocking "I Hate Myself For Loving You" while the bandmembers stayed socially distant in their own homes.

"Gibson Guitars and Rolling Stone have been partners for over fifty years, so it seems natural to take our partnership to a new creative level for our fans during this challenging time," said James "JC" Curleigh, president and CEO of Gibson. "Along with our iconic artists, we are proud to support MusiCares through our Gibson Gives movement at such a pivotal time for musicians and the music industry."

"About a month ago, we launched 'In My Room' as a way to foster greater connection between Rolling Stone fans and the artists they admire most," added Gus Wenner, president and COO of Rolling Stone. "We found the perfect partner in Gibson, who similarly believes that music brings people comfort, and provides a welcome distraction and powerful message, particularly during stressful times in our society. We're thrilled to partner with the Gibson team and three extraordinary artists to give back to the music community through MusiCares at a moment when it's needed most."

To support the music community in these uncertain times, Joan Jett has teamed with Gibson guitars to donate an autographed, limited-edition Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 Electric Guitar — of which only 150 were made worldwide — for auction on CharityBuzz.com.

Proceeds from the auction organized by Gibson Gives — the charitable arm of Gibson — and Rolling Stone, will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund offering immediate financial assistance to musicians, production crews, and music industry creators.

