Watch JEFF SCOTT SOTO's Music Video For 'Without You'

The official music video for the song "Without You" from veteran hard rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto can be seen below. The track is taken his new upcoming album, "Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)", which will be released on November 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. Produced by and written with Alessandro Del Vecchio, the release is the best of all the combined worlds of Soto's previous solo albums and will delight his loyal melodic rock following.

"Alessandro and I made sure to revisit the best of what my overall fans love and expect of me while adding some other influences and contemporary sounds," Jeff says. "This lucky number seven for me is one of my favorite releases to date."

CD versions of the album also include a bonus live album recorded at Frontiers Rock Festival in 2019, "Live At Frontiers Rock Festival 2019", which was released in digital format only this past April.

"Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)" is the seventh official solo album by Soto. The singer, who has more than 85 albums under his belt as a lead vocalist, along with numerous collaborations and recordings, has established himself as a consummate professional who manages to expertly deliver with his vocal performances across multiple musical genres, from metal to hard rock to progressive rock and even funk. For "Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)", Jeff has incorporated many of his past influences and blends melodic rock/AOR with hard rock influences throughout. The album was recorded and written together with (and produced by) Alessandro Del Vecchio (HARDLINE, JORN, REVOLUTION SAINTS).

Soto's career spans over 35 years, beginning as the vocalist for guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen in 1984 before fronting bands such as TALISMAN, SOUL SIRKUS, SOTO, SONS OF APOLLO (featuring Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal), as well as an ongoing membership in TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and a stint as the lead singer for the legendary classic rock band JOURNEY.

In 1995, Soto released his first solo album, "Love Parade", followed years later by the acclaimed "Prism" (2002), then "Lost In The Translation" (2005), "Beautiful Mess" (2009), "Damage Control" (2012) and "Retribution" (2017).

Soto is an extraordinary performer and amazing vocalist. He delivers on hard-rocking tracks with incredible energy and easily transitions to a powerful performance on epic ballads.

"Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)" track listing:

CD 1

01. Someone To Love

02. Mystified

03. Love's Blind

04. Without You

05. Lesson Of Love

06. Paper Wings

07. Love Will Find A Way

08. Between The Lines

09. Living In A Dream

10. Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)

11. Desperate

CD2

01. Drowning (live)

02. 21St Century (live)

03. Believe In Me (live)

04. Look Inside Your Heart (live)

05. Eyes Of Love (live)

06. Band Intros (live)

07. Soul Divine (live)

08. Our Song (live)

09. Holding On (live)

10. I'll Be Waiting (live)

11. Stand Up (feat. Dino Jelusick) (live)

Lineup:

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Bass, Keys, Guitars, Backing Vocals

Fabrizio Sgattoni - Guitar

Edu Cominato - Drums

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

August Zadra - Backing Vocals, Lead Guitar On "Between The Lines"

Photo credit: Lexie Boezeman Cataldo

