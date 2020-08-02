Watch JANE'S ADDICTION Perform During LOLLAPALOOZA Livestream

August 2, 2020 0 Comments

JANE'S ADDICTION played two songs during Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream, a free four-night broadcast event taking place on the original dates of the Chicago-based festival.

On Saturday night, singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Chris Chaney reunited for their first public appearance in three years to perform "I Would For You" and "Stop!"

Formed in 1985 in Los Angeles, JANE'S ADDICTION has been firmly embedded in the collective pop culture consciousness for 35 years now. Farrell stands out as one of music's most forward-thinking and enigmatic frontmen. Navarro remains a veritable guitar god. Perkins's tribal stomp has also influenced a generation of percussionists. The hugely influential band has sold in excess of seven million records in the U.S. alone. When Farrell created the traveling Lollapalooza festival, it galvanized the alternative rock movement and brought it to a whole new level.

JANE'S ADDICTION was signed to Warner Bros. after garnering critical claim for its release on the independent Los Angeles label XXX. Under their Warner Bros. deal, they recorded two more critically lauded but sometimes controversial albums, "Nothing's Shocking" and "Ritual De Lo Habitual".

JANE'S ADDICTION released its last album, "The Great Escape Artist", back in 2011.

