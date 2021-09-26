Watch JANE'S ADDICTION Perform At 'MMR*B*Q' Concert In Camden

JANE'S ADDICTION performed at the MMR*B*Q concert sponsored by Philadelphia radio station WMMR (93.3 FM) on Saturday, September 25 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Fan-filmed video footage of the performance is available below.

Last November, JANE'S ADDICTION singer Perry Farrell told Classic Rock magazine that fans could expect to hear new music from the band in 2021. Asked if there might be another album from JANE'S ADDICTION in his future plans, the 62-year-old singer said: "I wouldn't think albums, I'd think songs.

"We've got so much JANE'S material in the can," he explained. "We'll be releasing a couple of tracks, maybe writing some new ones."

In August 2020, JANE'S ADDICTION played two songs during Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream, a free four-night broadcast event which took place on the original dates of the Chicago-based festival. Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Chris Chaney reunited for their first public appearance in three years to perform "I Would For You" and "Stop!"

JANE'S ADDICTION released its last album, "The Great Escape Artist", back in 2011.

"The Great Escape Artist" sold around 24,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 12 on The Billboard 200 chart.

"The Great Escape Artist" was JANE'S ADDICTION's first all-new studio effort since 2003's "Strays", which opened with more than 110,000 units to enter the chart at No. 4.

"The Great Escape Artist" was only JANE'S ADDICTION's fourth album of original material in 20 years.

The current JANE'S ADDICTION lineup features original members Perkins, Farrell and Navarro.

Although founding bassist Eric Avery initially returned to the band when it reactivated in 2009, he quit the following year.

Dave Sitek of TV ON THE RADIO played bass on and co-produced "The Great Escape Artist", while Chaney has returned as touring bassist.

