Watch JAMES LABRIE Sing A Cappella Versions Of More DREAM THEATER Songs, Including 'Space-Dye Vest' And 'I Walk Beside You'

Video of DREAM THEATER singer James LaBrie belting out a cappella versions of several of the band's songs — including "Space-Dye Vest" and "I Walk Beside You" — can be seen below.

LaBrie sang a couple of lines from each track while filming a new video message on Cameo, which lets users hire celebrities to record brief, personalized video messages about virtually any topic.

Cameo reportedly features more than 20,000 celebrities — from musicians and actors to drag queens and from YouTubers to Olympic gold medallists — who, for fees from $1 to $2,500, will offer video messages that mention another person by name. Happy birthday messages are common, as are baby announcements, but some celebrities have also recorded messages for Cameo users looking to quit their jobs or ask a potential date to a prom. The price for a video is determined by the celebrity.

LaBrie charges $55 for each of his Cameo videos.

Last fall, guitarist John Petrucci confirmed that DREAM THEATER has been using the coronavirus downtime to write and record the follow-up to 2019's "Distance Over Time" album.

"Distance Over Time" marked DREAM THEATER's first album for for Sony Music's progressive imprint InsideOut Music. The group spent the past 25 years recording under various labels in the Warner Music Group system, most recently Roadrunner Records, which released five albums by the band between 2007 and 2016.

DREAM THEATER recently released its ninth career live album, "Distant Memories - Live In London". Recorded at DREAM THEATER's sold-out show at the Apollo Theatre in London, the live release documents the band's popular world tour in support of "Distance Over Time" and the 20th anniversary of their seminal concept album "Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory".

