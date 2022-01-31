Watch IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Sing A Cappella Version Of 'The Writing On The Wall' In Pittsburgh

Fan-filmed video footage of Bruce Dickinson belting out a cappella versions of the IRON MAIDEN songs "The Writing Of The Wall" and "Revelations" during his January 29 spoken-word show at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall, Pennsylvania can be seen below.

"The Writing Of The Wall" was the first single from MAIDEN's latest album, "Senjutsu", which came out in September. Clocking in at a hefty 82 minutes, it marks MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.

According to Billboard, "Senjutsu" logged the second-largest week of 2021 for a hard rock album in both equivalent album units earned and in traditional album sales.

"Senjutsu" topped the charts in several European countries upon its release, including in Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland.

