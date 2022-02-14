Watch IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Sing A Cappella Version Of 'Man Of Sorrows' In Chicago

Fan-filmed video footage of IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson belting out an a cappella version of the song "Man Of Sorrows" during his February 11 spoken-word show at the Vic Theater in Chicago, Illinois can be seen below.

"Man Of Sorrows" was featured in the low-budget 2008 British horror movie "Chemical Wedding" (titled "Crowley" for the U.S. release) which was written for the screen by Dickinson. The film was described as "a gothic sci-fi extravaganza" set in Trinity College Cambridge, where a scientific experiment goes awry resulting in the resurrection of the infamous Edwardian occultist Aleister Crowley, who was immortalized into pop culture by the likes of THE BEATLES, Jimmy Page and Ozzy Osbourne.

In introducing his a cappella version of "Man Of Sorrows", Bruce told the Chicago audience: "This is a song that I did for a movie, for the 'Chemical Wedding', which ended up being the movie 'Crowley', which was the movie that should have had three million budget but actually ended up with five hundred thousand, and, unfortunately, you could tell."

Dickinson's two-month North American spoken-word tour kicked off on January 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will run through the end of March.

Bruce's spoken-word show is split into two parts. The first section sees him take a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, treating the audience to private insights into his drive and ambition, peppered with plenty of MAIDEN anecdotes, and a myriad of other experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows, as told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs, videos and sometimes even erupting into song a cappella, to illustrate a point. The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to the aforementioned question-and-answer session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever. As Bruce's answers are all completely improvised — the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be.

Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer — to name but a few.

Dickinson, who had a golf gall-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck, got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy.

