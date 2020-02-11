Watch IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Provide Commentary On Fencing Grand Prix In Turin, Italy

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson provided the commentary for the International Fencing Federation (FIE) channel over the weekend in Turin, Italy, which hosted fencing's first foil Grand Prix of the season. You can see video a report on the event's first day below, as well as an interview with Dickinson conducted by Italy's La Stampa.

Bruce started out fencing at the age of 13 in school, but only after being convinced by a teacher to try it. When he got into fencing, he discovered that it not only was about physical training, but giving the brain some exercise as well.

Five years ago, Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck.

The singer got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later covered his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?"

Dickinson joined IRON MAIDEN in 1981, replacing Paul Di'Anno, and made his recording debut with the band on the 1982 album "The Number Of The Beast". He quit the band in 1993, pursuing several solo projects, and rejoined in 1999.

Dickinson, who turned 61 in August, has several other interests beyond music. He is a licensed commercial pilot and owns an aviation company. He has also done some acting and brewed beer.

