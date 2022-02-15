Watch Intimate Conversation Between EDDIE VEDDER And BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

PEARL JAM singer Eddie Vedder has released an exclusive, intimate conversation between Vedder and Bruce Springsteen presented by Amazon Music. In the special, which was filmed on Bruce's farm in New Jersey, the two break down Vedder's new album, "Earthling" — from production and appearances by Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John and Andrew Watt, to Vedder's songwriting. Directed by Thom Zimny, the special debuted on Amazon Live last Friday (February 11) and is now available on Vedder's YouTube page.

"Earthling" is Vedder's first album since 2011's "Ukulele Songs" and his first solo tour in over a decade. "Earthling" illuminates every side of Vedder and includes collaborations with some of music's most iconic legends. In a recent New York Times Magazine interview, Eddie said: "The album is structured kind of like a concert: The special guests come out at the end. Stevie, then Elton, then we've got our 'Mrs. Mills' song with Ringo. Then the last special guest was my father, whom I really didn't get to know."

In order to bring the album to life on stage, Vedder and bandmates THE EARTHLINGS recently hit the road in a series of U.S. concert dates for "The Earthlings" tour 2022. The shows kicked off on February 3 in New York and will wrap up on February 22 in Vedder's hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard is opening the shows.

THE EARTHLINGS are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival last September.

Vedder has served as PEARL JAM's frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 as a member of PEARL JAM, Vedder's trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led PEARL JAM as pioneers in live performances and social justice.

Vedder's signature ethos carries into his solo work. His first project came out in 2007 with the soundtrack album for the film "Into The Wild" and earned him a Golden Globe for the song "Guaranteed". In 2012, Vedder's sophomore solo album, "Ukulele Songs", received a Grammy nomination for "Best Folk Album." Most recently, he collaborated with Glen Hansard for the "Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" and has released tracks off his forthcoming solo album "Earthling".

Vedder's lyrics address many of the key issues of our times including gun violence, racism, and climate change. In addition to the activism inherent to the music, Vedder is an outspoken advocate for several progressive, social, and political causes, most notably abortion access and the environment. A longtime supporter of Surfrider Foundation, Vedder has most recently been vocal in banning offshore drilling along the U.S. coast.

"Though some may think there should be a separation between art, music and politics, it should be reinforced that art can be a form of nonviolent protest," Vedder says.

In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EB Research Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder.

Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters.

Photo credit: Rob DeMartin

