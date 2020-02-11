Watch IN THIS MOMENT's MARIA BRINK Perform RADIOHEAD, BILLIE EILISH Covers During First-Ever Solo Concert

February 11, 2020 0 Comments

IN THIS MOMENT frontwoman Maria Brink performed her first-ever solo piano lounge set on this year's ShipRocked, which set sail February 1-February 6, 2020 onboard Carnival Valor, departing from New Orleans, Louisiana with stops in Key West, Florida and Cozumel on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Fan-filmed video footage of Brink's appearance — which included renditions of songs by RADIOHEAD, Billie Eilish and IN THIS MOMENT — can be seen below.

When Maria's solo performance on ShipRocked was first announced last August, she said in a statement: "I am so excited to be doing ShipRocked this year. And not only doing it again, but doing it by myself this year, I think, is going to bring something so unique and special, and a different side of me that no one has ever seen before. I can't wait to see everybody again and have everyone experience this with me."

IN THIS MOMENT's new album, "Mother", will be released on March 27 via Atlantic. The disc, which was once again recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko, features guest appearances by Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM), Taylor Momsen (THE PRETTY RECKLESS) and Joe Cotella (DED).

IN THIS MOMENT recently announced a spring 2020 headlining tour, dubbed "The In-Between Tour". Support on the trek will come from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED and RAVEN BLACK.

Originally formed by Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT released its debut album, "Beautiful Tragedy", in 2007. Their 2014 album "Black Widow" landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.



COMMENTS

