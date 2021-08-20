Watch HARDCORE SUPERSTAR's Music Video For 'Catch Me If You Can'

The official music video for "Catch Me If You Can", the explosive new single from Sweden's self-coined "street metallers" HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, can be seen below.

"Catch Me If You Can" picks up the pace and builds on the momentum created by the band's 2018 release "You Can't Kill My Rock 'N Roll". This saw the band travel across the globe from America to Australia, playing to some of the largest audiences of their career and including an unforgettable night, where they broke attendance record for a headline act on the opening night of the world-famous Sweden Rock Festival.

Loud, aggressive and totally unrelenting, "Catch Me If You Can" bursts out the speakers with an onslaught of attitude, combined with a pounding backbeat and a chorus that hits like a freight train. This single sets the tone perfectly for the band's upcoming album "Abrakadabra", which is scheduled for release in March 2022.

Recorded at both Osterlycken and Bombastik in Musikhens Hus in Gothenburg, the band returned to their roots to work with acclaimed producer Johan Reiven, who they previously collaborated with on their 2005 Black Album. The result is an intense and hard-hitting collection of songs that drummer Magnus "Adde" Andreasson describes as a "natural follow-up to the Black album" and definitely "an album for the fans that is best shared with good friends, cold beer and very loud speakers."

Asked in a 2019 interview with Roppongi Rocks if he feels he and his bandmates have to write fun, "feel-good" party songs rather than more serious songs, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR singer Jocke Berg said: "HARDCORE SUPERSTAR is synonymous with the word 'feel-good.' It should be fun. It's drinking and toasting. A hell of a pre-party with HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, sort of. The previous album wasn't like that. It didn't end up much feel-good as it was quite dark. But if we wanted to write a TOOL song or something like that, it would not fit in with HARDCORE. We have to be in the musical region where the HARDCORE SUPERSTAR sound lives. In that case, we would have to do it as a side project. I want to do a death metal album. Unfortunately, I can't do that with HARDCORE."

As for how he would describe HARDCORE SUPERSTAR's sound, Jocke said: "The new album feels a lot like arena rock. You can hear QUEEN vibes. SLADE — some obvious vibes. ZZ TOP. I'd like to call it arena rock. That's the kind of vibe we have. It's a big sound. We had QUEEN as a starting point. QUEEN's fantastic. Especially with Freddie Mercury on vocals. We had that arena rock feeling as a starting point. We tried to capture that feeling somehow."

